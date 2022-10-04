LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tales of the Crypt at Mount Holly Cemetery is Back!

Tuesday was the first day of dress rehearsals for the upcoming annual event.

Since October of 1995, student actors from Parkview High School have been dressing up in costumes and performing vignettes from the lives of those buried at Mount Holly.

Students spend countless hours researching their subjects and then create a scene or monologue for visitors to enjoy on guided tours.

“I think it provides them a unique opportunity to not just randomly create a character but to try to embody the spirit of the time.” Said Parkview High School drama specialist Tamara Zinck.

The event is free, but donations are accepted, and is open to the public beginning this Sunday, October 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.