The Garland County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA remind Thanksgiving travelers to ‘Click It or Ticket’

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — (News Release) Each Thanksgiving, Americans take time to break bread and share moments of gratitude and thankfulness. Many will travel long distances to meet with family and friends for the longawaited holiday feast — meaning more cars on the roads and an increased likelihood of traffic crashes. Tragically, many drivers and passengers will travel the roads without buckling their seat belts, drastically increasing the likelihood of injury or death if they are involved in a crash.

Proper seat belt use is the single most effective way to save your life in the event of a vehicle crash. For this reason, The Garland County Sheriffs’ Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration November 25th – December 1st, for a Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement mobilization to look for all those who are not buckling up. For many people, simply seeing law enforcement officers patrolling the roads is an effective reminder to follow traffic safety laws.

In Arkansas, the state law requires all front seat passengers, not just drivers, to buckle-up. All children, less than fifteen years of age must be properly secured in the vehicle. A child who is less than six years of age and who weighs less than sixty pounds shall be restrained in a child passenger safety seat. If the driver has a restricted license, all passengers in the vehicle must be properly buckled up.

NHTSA estimates that proper seat belt use reduces the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45%. NHTSA’s research also reveals that males are more likely to be unbuckled than females in a fatal crash, and that younger drivers are also at greater risk of being unbuckled. In fact, in 2017, 51% of the males killed in crashes were not buckled up at the time of the crash. The 21- to 24-year-old and 25- to 34-year-old age groups had the highest percentages (57% and 59%, respectively) of occupants killed who were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the fatal crash.

This Thanksgiving, give thanks for the local law enforcement officers that work around the clock to make sure you and your family are driving safely to your Thanksgiving destinations. Make their job easier — and your ride safer — by always buckling up. For more information about Click It or Ticket, please visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/seatbelts/click-it-or-ticket/thanksgiving-weekend.