MORRILTON, Ark. – As contestants for the Miss Arkansas scholarship competition prepare for the crown Saturday, a former queen looks back on her reign back in 1980.

Lencola Sullivan, a Morrilton native, made history that year, becoming the first African American woman to gain the Miss Arkansas title.

“I was working at Walmart, and someone came up to me and said hey, can you enter the Miss Morrilton pageant,” Sullivan said. “And I thought wow, I was so honored that they asked me to enter so I did and ended up winning.”

She was destined to be a queen, Lencola Sullivan. The oldest of five who fell into the world of pageantry to put she and her siblings through college.

“So, then I just went, and I started entering other pageants. I was very fortunate,” Sullivan said. “I entered two other pageants and every other local I entered, and I won every single one.”

She would go on to compete two more times, but it was the third time that was the charm.

At the time of her winning, Sullivan was working for KARK 4 News.

“Working for Channel 4 was my dream come true,” Sullivan said. “To be honest with you, I was having a difficult time because I was thinking why I need the pageant when I already have my dream job.”

But she couldn’t let the people who supported her down, and what pushed her even further was wanting to institute change in her community.

“I saw a man talking about the Arkansas prison systems and he was talking very negatively about them,” Sullivan said. “So, I thought, you know it made me very angry and I thought about what I could do to change it, and that’s when I was dead set on winning.”

Sullivan said the night she won, she didn’t realize the meaning of it all right away.

“The judges told me afterwards that they were looking for a place to run and escape because they knew they were making history by selecting the first black woman ever in the south.”

Not only did she change history in Arkansas she also did so at the Miss America competition becoming the first African American woman to make top five in the competition, which lead the country to its first African American Miss America a few years later.

“If you ask Vanessa Williams, she has said to me and said to others, ‘she opened the door for me’,” Sullivan added. “She said Lencola, you opened the door for me.”

Sullivan said although her home is now in Europe, she will never forget how honorable she was treated by her home state representing them as Miss Arkansas.

To the current contestants, she said to make sure you have a “why” in your reason for wanting to become the next Miss Arkansas.