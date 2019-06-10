The Cotton Shed Vintage Market in Bryant

1  of  2
BRYANT, Ark. – Central Arkansas’ largest antique mall is located just down the road from Little Rock.

You’ll find The Cotton Shed Vintage Market alongside Interstate 30 in Bryant, (about five miles west of Bass Pro).

Celebrating more than 15 years in business, they have 450+ booths in 32,000 square feet. 

Haylee Brooks paid them a visit on Monday to get a look around (see her attached reports).

Click here to visit The Cotton Shed website.

Click here to find out about the upcoming Dollar Days sale June 15-16.

