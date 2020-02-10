1  of  2
Breaking News
Two Forrest City officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting Homicide investigation underway in Perry County

The Clinton Presidential Center, Pulaski County Circuit, County Clerk to host a voter registration Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — On Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, the Clinton Presidential Center and the Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk will host a voter registration day.

Clinton Center volunteers will be available to help Arkansas residents fill out voter registration forms, check voter registration status and details, as well as provide registration information to residents of other states.

The Clinton Center will host additional voter registration days throughout the year; more details to come. 

Also, Presidents Day is a free admission day at the Clinton Center. From 9 a.m – 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, visitors may tour the permanent and temporary exhibits at no charge.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories