“The Cemetery Angel”: Arkansas woman provided care to over 1,000 AIDS patients

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (TODAY/KARK)- In the darkest hour of the AIDS epidemic, hundreds of people with the disease were left with no one.

Their families had abandoned them, and there was no one to be with them in their final days. 

One Arkansas woman found the courage to go to those with AIDS and love them from diagnosis to death. 

In the clip above, find out how Ruth Coker Burks, also known as “The Cemetery Angel”, is hoping to educate the current generation of LGBTQ about a period they know little about. 

To see the full video from TODAY, click here

