The AP Arkansas Preseason Prep Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending August 24. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from 2018’s final poll:
|OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. North Little Rock (13) 0-0 246 3
2. Bryant (13) 0-0 245 1
3. Fayetteville 0-0 156 8
4. Greenwood 0-0 138 2
5. Bentonville 0-0 127 –
5. Conway 0-0 127 –
7. Pulaski Academy 0-0 89 9
8. Benton 0-0 60 6
9. West Memphis 0-0 45 –
10. Harrison 0-0 38 –
Others receiving votes: Fort Smith Northside 36, Bentonville West 34, Springdale Har-Ber 19, Little Rock Christian 16, Arkadelphia 8, Sylvan Hills 7, Jonesboro 7, El Dorado 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Warren 4, Marion 3, Booneville 3, Cabot 2, Little Rock McClellan 2, Morrilton 1, Wynne 1, Prescott 1, Conway Christian 1.
|CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (23) 0-0 126 1
2. Benton 0-0 92 2
3. West Memphis (2) 0-0 66 3
4. El Dorado 0-0 34 –
5. Jonesboro 0-0 30 5
Others receiving votes: Marion 21, Russellville 9, Sylvan Hills (1) 5, Pine Bluff 3.
|CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy 0-0 120 2
2. Harrison (5) 0-0 94 3
3. LR Christian (2) 0-0 61 1
4. Morrilton 0-0 47 4
5. LR McClellan 0-0 40 –
Others receiving votes: Texarkana 11, Wynne 6, Greenbrier 3, Little Rock Parkview 2, Batesville 2, White Hall 2, Nettleton 1, Alma 1.
|CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (21) 0-0 121 1
2. Nashville (1) 0-0 73 –
3. Warren (1) 0-0 65 5
4. Joe T. Robinson (2) 0-0 56 2
5. Shiloh Christian (1) 0-0 49 3
Others receiving votes: Rivercrest 9, Dumas 8, Ozark 8, Stuttgart 2, Pea Ridge 2, Dardanelle 1.
|CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Prescott (13) 0-0 104 2
2. Booneville (6) 0-0 83 1
3. Osceola (6) 0-0 79 3
4. Camden Harmony Grove (1) 0-0 55 –
5. Rison 0-0 38 4
Others receiving votes: Smackover 14, Newport 7, Glen Rose 4, Charleston 2, Lamar 2, Clinton 1
|CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Junction City (20) 0-0 123 1
2. Hazen (4) 0-0 87 2
3. Gurdon 0-0 61 –
4. Fordyce 0-0 38 –
5. Foreman (1) 0-0 32 3