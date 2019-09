Little Rock, Ar. — The Macarther Park came alive today with the music of polka and delicious bratwursts.

This is the first and oldest park to hold their second annual Biergarten Sunday afternoon. This is following the success of last year’s 125th-anniversary celebration.

All the funds that were raised, went back into the ark’s maintenance and improvement.

The volunteer Macarthur Park group says they hope to make the Biergarten an annual event.