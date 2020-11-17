Thanksgiving Safety Ranking: Tips for a safer holiday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As hospitalization cases increase across Arkansas and the country, health officials are urging people to take extra precautions for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Arkansas Department of Health has urged people not to have a Thanksgiving gathering.
National health leaders have categorized activities in a low risk, moderate risk, high risk category:
- Small household dinner
- Deliver meals to loved ones
- Host virtual dinner
- Shop online instead
- Small outdoor dinner
- Pumpkin patches, orchards
- Shopping in crowded stores
- Going to parades
- Large indoor gatherings with people from different households
So, what do you do if you’re exposed to COVID-19 during the holidays?
The CDC recommends staying home and in quarantine for 2 weeks while also monitoring for a fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. You should also get tested within 14 days of your get-together.
If you attend a holiday gathering and later test positive, the CDC recommends telling the host and anyone else who was there.
