LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man from Texas took his calling to the streets of Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend.

Wade Aaron, a member of Upper Room Church in Dallas, is visiting central Arkansas, carrying a cross through parts of Little Rock in hopes of spreading a message.

Aaron said his mission is to travel to all 50 states to spread hope and love, praying with anyone he encounters who asks.

“As we walk through the neighborhoods, as well as downtown, we just see people who are interested in what we’re doing, curious about what we’re doing, and then we pray for them and share the message of Jesus,” Aaron said.

Aaron said he walked approximately 12 miles through Little Rock and North Little Rock Friday.