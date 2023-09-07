LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Texarkana woman claimed a prize worth $75,000 from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Thursday.

The winner, Paula Penn, said that she bought some scratch-off tickets for her ex father-in-law as a birthday gift but decided to keep one of them that didn’t fit in the birthday envelope.

“That ticket really stood out to me because of the diamonds on it,” Penn told lottery officials. “I love diamond mining in my spare time.”

While Penn was at work, she discovered that the ticket she kept was a winner.

“I asked my boss and co-workers to confirm the win, and the owner gave me permission to leave for the day to come to Little Rock to redeem my prize,” Penn said. “My ex-father-in-law is definitely going to get a kick out of this story.”

Penn said that she plays to pay off her debt, go on vacation and quit her second job as an Uber driver thanks to her lottery winnings.

With no LOTTO jackpot winner since May, the lottery’s grand prize continues to soar and sits at $977,000 for Saturday night. The multi-state games played in Arkansas are also seeing high prizes with Powerball at $500 million and Mega Millions is currently at $122 million.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarships, and more than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansas students.