Texarkana rapper “Band Aide” convicted of drug trafficking

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Justin Rashad Young, 31, has been convicted of drug trafficking.

According to information presented in court in 2017, Young and another drug trafficker, Joshea Cardwell “Too Tall,” were found in Texarkana with methamphetamine, marijuana, drug distribution materials, and a 9 mm pistol.

In multiple encounters, Young was found in possession of marijuana after leaving a drug house and shot at another.

Young and Cardwell were indicted by a grand jury on November 14, 2018 and again on July 24, 2019.

On June 4, 2020, Cardwell pleaded guilty to conspiring with Young to possess and distribute marijuana and methamphetamine and to possessing a firearm.

Young and Cardwell could face up to 40 years in federal prison.