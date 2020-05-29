Testing in Arkansas continues to rise, Arkansas slowly continues reopening

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Testing numbers are reaching over 71,000 for May and the second day of over 200 community cases in the state.

Today Governor Hutchinson breaking things down by region as the Northwest part of the state is seeing the highest rate of growth in the state.

Officials are concerned with younger adults and the latino community in the state, saying that of active cases latinos represent a quarter of active cases

The governor says that the loosening of regulations has not been a reason for the uptick, saying that no more than 2% of new cases visited any business that has reopened.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith attributes things more to workplace environments.

“Probably the largest ones with these workplaces where we’ve had clusters, what with just the one industry, the poultry industry we’ve had over 400 cases associated with that. it’s probably less about where people go and more about what they do when they’re there,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith

Now despite some of those numbers the state is reopening state park campgrounds and bathhouses starting Monday June first, The secretary of tourism Stacy Hurst said that they have sufficient protection and protocols in place for officials to be comfortable with reopening.