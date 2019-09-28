Test your own American Ninja Warrior skills: Local celebrity hosts event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Local celebrity and former American Ninja Warrior, Josh Harris, is giving ninja-demos and inviting others to put their own ninja skills to the test.

His Saturday event in Little Rock, is called Ninja Fest and it’s for for a good cause- to raise money in order to feed local people living in food deserts.

In addition to being a contestant on the popular TV show, Harris has organized a non-profit called Fresh-2-you, which delivers fresh, healthy produce to those who otherwise are not able to either afford the food or able to commute to locations where it’s sold.



Harris says the people are very appreciative of the program and look forward to his visits in his bus.

Saturday’s outdoor event, at the Clinton Presidential Center, is an opportunity to contribute to Fresh-2-you and to bust your own ninja moves on the obstacle course.

There will be a raffle, along with other family-friendly activities.

The ninja open-play is happening at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and the ninja competition is happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Get out there and see what you’ve got!