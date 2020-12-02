Terry Hartwick wins runoff election to become North Little Rock Mayor

Preliminary results show Terry Hartwick winning the runoff election for North Little Rock Mayor against opponent Tracy Steele.
Hartwick was previously Mayor of North Little Rock from 1984 to 1989.
