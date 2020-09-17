Tennessee man and woman die in accident on I-40

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — A man and a woman are dead after a wreck involving multiple large trucks Wednesday morning.

A 56-year-old Ward man was injured in the crash.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Mary Masi of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and 59-year-old Donald Swofford were killed when the semi they were riding in struck several vehicles that had stopped for a previous accident.

It happened on I-40 West shortly after 4:00 a.m. near the city of London in Pope County.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.