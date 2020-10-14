Tenants living in Little Rock apartment complex speak out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tenants at a Little Rock apartment complex are speaking out after the say they’ve had mold and multiple maintenance issues that aren’t being addressed.

They live at Prosper Riverdale, previously known as Holcombe Heights. Charlotte Mallion moved into the apartment on May 1st.

“I am nervous here all the time. I feel so much better when I leave,” Mallion said.

Since then, she says she’s dealt with problems no tenant ever wants to experience.

“It was a nightmare and it was making me sick,” Mallion said.

She described her constant battle with mold and leaks.

“The wall in my bathroom right by the bathtub will cave in because it’s so rotted back there because of all the leaks in the wall,” Mallion said.

One of her biggest concerns is the unit directly below hers.

“Because that apartment is wide open you can look in there and see the mold is growing and the ceiling is caving in from the wetness,” Mallion said.

She said she’s contacted the apartment multiple times.

“I had 23 maintenance requests,” Mallion said.

Of those 23 requests, she said one was answered.

“They are disinterested I fixing anything. They have made it clear they are not going to,” Mallion said.

Just a couple doors down, it’s the same story just a different apartment. Vanessa Patrick has lived in her unit since February and said the problems started the moment she moved in.

“I hate it here. This is the worst place I’ve lived,” Patrick said.

She said she’s also dealt with her fair share of leaks and mold.

“I opened one of my closets because I was trying to clean through it and all that was all wet and there was water coming down the wall and it was all black and nasty and I was like ‘oh okay this isn’t good,’” Patrick said.

She said her maintenance requests come back with excuses.

“They’re like ‘well it’s an older building, older building, older building.’ I’m like ‘okay I get that but can you fix it?’ And they never came to fix it,” Patrick said.

We did reach out to the manager of Prosper Riverdale. They transferred us to the owners DLP Real Estate. They asked us to send an email with questions. We have not yet gotten a response.