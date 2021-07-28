Tenants in Little Rock apartment complex express concerns over living situation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tenants said that the conditions are so bad at a Little Rock complex some of them are spending nearly $50 on cleaning supplies once a week.

Khyroen Lewis who lives in an apartment complex off of Arapaho trail in Little Rock showed us the environment he’s currently living in.

“It’s mold, it’s sewer problems, it’s mildew,” Khyroen Lewis said,

A 72-year-old Sharon Jackson said she is battling a sewage backup in her unit.

“I’ve been here two years, like him. I have to cut the grass, picked up the trash, I’m in no shape for it,” Jackson said. “The sewage is coming up, in my bathtub, in my facebowl, my kitchen sink.”

The three tenants KARK talked to say they call management, but don’t ever get a response.

Wednesday, organizers with Arkansas renters united, which helps give renters in Arkansas a voice, wrote a letter to the property owner saying they are concerned about the “unhealthy conditions” and that “sewer back-ups have cause human feces to come into our sinks, bathtubs, and our floors”

the complex has had four different property owners since 2017

Cathleen Stafford, the property manager, with Remax Elite said over the phone their company took over the property at the end of June and said they’re working to fix things. She said they weren’t aware of the issues before buying the complex.