Tenants at Big Country Chateau demanding better living conditions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People living at the Big Country Chateau Apartments in Little Rock say they’re fed up with management, and they are still living without working utilities.

Since September, some people are still living without hot water, heat, and access to their stoves.

This morning some tenants stood outside the front office demanding change.

They say they’re not paying rent until the gas is back on and they want new leases, along with respectful workers and staff.

As renters were delivering their messages management locked the door and closed the blinds.

“The way it makes us feel now, the way she’s shutting us out and locking the doors is just disrespectful to the tenants saying that she doesn’t care about the tenants and she just actually just got the rent and doesn’t want to compensate the tenants for all the problems we’ve been going through and it needs to stop,” says Michael Ford a resident at Big Country Chateau.

The manager at the complex was cited for failing to maintain utilities in October. Since then people have protested several times for better living conditions.

The attorney for the apartment will be back in court on December 16.