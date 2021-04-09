Temporary lane closure on I-430 over the weekend due to construction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will be making some temporary lane closures over the weekend on Interstate 430.

Weather permitting, the outside northbound lane for I-430 will be closed between Cantrell Road (Highway 10) and Crystal Hill Road (Highway 100) starting on Saturday, April 10 at 5 a.m. until noon on Sunday, April 11.

Traffic will be controlled with traffic cones and signage.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.