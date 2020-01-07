Temporary closures of Rodney Parham Road during I-630 construction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work to widen Interstate 630 will require temporary closures of Rodney Parham Road under Interstate 630 in Little Rock.

Rodney Parham Road will be temporarily closed to place structural steel and install safety platforms. These closures are scheduled during the following times.

Wednesday, January 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. (15-minute closures)

Thursday, January 9, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. (15-minute closures)

Saturday, January 11, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. (Full closure – see attached detour routes)