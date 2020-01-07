Breaking News
At least two mobile homes on fire in Pulaski County

Temporary closures of Rodney Parham Road during I-630 construction

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work to widen Interstate 630 will require temporary closures of Rodney Parham Road under Interstate 630 in Little Rock.

Rodney Parham Road will be temporarily closed to place structural steel and install safety platforms. These closures are scheduled during the following times.

Wednesday, January 8, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. (15-minute closures)

Thursday, January 9, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. (15-minute closures)

Saturday, January 11, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. (Full closure – see attached detour routes)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories