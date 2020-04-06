Temperatures Rise and Fall with a Couple of Fronts This Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Early in the week, a warm front will be lifting northward, increasing the moisture content for the development of a few showers Monday and Tuesday. At the same time, this front will also cause an uptick in temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to trend about 10-15 degrees above normal through Wednesday.

The image below displays what the European Forecast Model is predicting for temperatures this week. To see what our KARK 4 News meteorologists are thinking, click here for the latest forecast.

Temperatures will fall back below normal by Thursday and Friday, mainly in the 60’s, as colder air comes in behind a cold front. The cold front will also spark a few showers and/or storms both days as it moves through the state.

