UPDATE: Pine Bluff teen found safe, vehicle still missing

UPDATE

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Pine Bluff teen with autism who went missing Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Investigators are still searching for the 2012 White GMC Terrain, with Arkansas license plate 282ZTS that the teen went missing in.

ORIGINAL STORY – Pine Bluff police are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen with autism.

According to investigators, 13-year-old Nicholas “Nick” Newnum was last seen around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at a residence in the 2300 block of Oakwood Road in Pine Bluff.

His mother’s 2012 White GMC Terrain, with Arkansas license plate 282ZTS, is also missing.

Nicholas is 5’9 and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.