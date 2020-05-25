Teen shot twice at Westside Creek Apartments Saturday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Westside Creek Apartments Saturday morning around 3:40 a.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene they spoke to a teen who had a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and a gunshot wound in the upper back.

The teen told officers that someone knocked on the door around 3:35 a.m. and when he opened the door an unknown man wearing a mask pointed a gun at the teen and began to shoot.

According to the police report, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The suspect struck the apartment complex and bullets went inside the apartment. Three people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The teen was taken to Children’s Hospital and the others inside the apartment were taken to the 12th Street Detective office for questioning.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to contact LRPD.