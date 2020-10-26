Teen shoots LR man in the hand, victim tells police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A man is injured after he says he was shot in the hand by a teen on Friday.

According to a Little Rock police report sent Monday, officers were called to Baptist Hospital following a shooting in the 5800 block of Baseline.

The 38-year-old victim told officers he was going to his mother’s apartment when he heard fighting nearby. As he approached the apartment, he encountered a group of teens. One of those teens pulled out a gun, which the victim attempted to grab when the gun went off, striking him in the hand.

The teens fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

