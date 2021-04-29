Teen injured in Thursday morning Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning in the 3800 block of American Manor Drive.

According to investigators the shooting happened at around 1:15 p.m.

The injuries to the male teen were found to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was seen in a white sedan with paper tags that was driven by a young female.

Two young men were also seen inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen the intersection of American Manor and Ithaca.

A truck in the area was also shot several times.

The investigation if ongoing.

