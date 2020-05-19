Little Rock teen injured in shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – A Little Rock teen was shot Monday night on Wakefield Drive.

According to police, 19-year-old Christopher Pickens, who was shot in the leg.

Pickens told police he was walking down the street when someone in a gray sedan pulled up and shot him.

Pickens became “extremely uncooperative” when investigators tried to get more details.

If you have any information, call the Little Rock Police Department.