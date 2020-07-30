Teen hit by car over the weekend, LRPD searching for driver

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock teen is recovering after being hit by a car this past weekend.

It happened outside of a skating rink. Meanwhile, police are still looking for the driver.

Aaliyha Williams tells us she feels better today, but she is still sore and in shock after this incident and now she’s speaking about what happened for the first time.

“I’m blessed like I’m so glad I didn’t come out with nothing bad on me, God was watching me,” said Williams.

What was suppose to be a night of family fun at skate world turned into a nightmare Williams.

Williams says she took her younger nieces and nephews skating and as they were leaving a fight broke out between her 13-year-old niece and another girl in the parking lot.

“I didn’t hit anybody, I was trying to get her off my niece,” said Williams.

Williams says that’s when the other girl’s mother stepped in and encouraged the fight and then was aggressive with Williams.

“I did go get my bat, a bat because I’m thinking she’s going to try to fight me. She already told me ‘I got something for you’, so when she hit the cars in my head I’m like ‘yeah she’s not going to hit me,” said Williams.

In this video you see the moments leading up to Williams getting ran over by a car Saturday night.

Viewer Discretion Advised

“I’m still angry at her because she didn’t have to hit me and I just hope they find her because if she hit me, she’ll hit somebody else,” said Williams.

LRPD says they’re still looking for the driver who is 40-year-old Lakisha Cogshell. The family is pleading for anyone who knows something to come forward.

“Anyone if you see this person, someone just call a detective or the police. Whatever y’all need to do because it’s not right, just think if it was one of your sons or niece,” said Desiree Barnes, Williams’s sister.

Williams and her family say its a miracle that she walked away from this with just a few bruises. If you have any info you’re asked to contact LRPD.