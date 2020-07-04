Teen dies in car accident in St. Francis County

PALESTINE, Ark. — A young man has died after a car accident early Saturday morning.

19-year-old Jordan Lee Busby of Palestine was a passenger in a car that crashed on St. Francis County Road shortly after 5:00 a.m.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle was also hurt.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, the car was headed north on County Road 255 when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.

