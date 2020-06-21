Teen dies after shooting in Benton, police investigating

BENTON, Ark. (News release) — Local police responded to a possible shooting just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a North Fourth Street residence.

When they arrived, officers discovered an unresponsive juvenile male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported for treatment, where he later died to his injuries.

Another juvenile male associate has initially been charged with manslaughter, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.