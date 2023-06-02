LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An 18-year-old who was found unresponsive in a Little Rock pool Thursday died Friday.

City officials said that the teen was found unresponsive in a pool at the Southwest Community Center, leading officials to temporarily close the center Thursday and Friday.

Officials said that a lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident performed rescue measures and the teen was transported to a local hospital.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Friday offering support for the family of the teen and saying that the city will continue to work on ensuring safety measures to prevent incidents from occurring in the future.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday at Southwest Community Center. I have prayed with the young man’s parents, and their family will remain in my prayers during this extremely difficult time.” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The Little Rock Police Department has started an investigation into the death, as per the department’s protocol.

The city said the Southwest Community Center will be closed until Saturday, when it will reopen at 8 a.m. The pool will remain closed until further notice.