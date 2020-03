LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teddy bear hunt is underway across some Arkansas communities.

It’s a new activity helping to give people something fun to do while dealing with being cooped up at home.

Earlier this week, in a Digital Original report (click here), we told you about how Benton neighborhoods are doing the outdoor scavenger hunt.

We also found more examples on Facebook, from the City of Lonoke and Arkansas State Police.

