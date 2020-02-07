Technical difficulties cause of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” cancellation at Robinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The performance of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” at Robinson Center on Thursday, February 6, was cancelled due to unforeseen technical difficulties.

Tickets will be refunded automatically through the original point of purchase. (Please note that refunds will take 7-10 business days.)

Robinson Center would like to offer our sincere and humble apologies for the inconvenience and disappointment this unavoidable circumstance caused for attendees of all ages.

One of several computer systems that control lighting for the show malfunctioned shortly before the start of the show and we were unable to fix the problem by showtime. We are working diligently to ensure this does not happen at future shows.