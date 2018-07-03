Team Arkansas Brings Home Medals Day 1 of Special Olympics Video

SEATTLE WASHINGTON, Ark. - It's Day 1 of competitions for the 50th Special Olympics USA Games, and Team Arkansas is already bringing home medals.

In the female powerlifting competition, Sarah Carroll of Fort Smith took silver in deadlift and bronze in deadlift/bench combo. She also came in 4th for Bench Press.

Jessica Sears of Searcy took bronze in bench press. She also came in fourth in deadlift/bench combo and 5th in deadlift.

Team Arkansas will be competing in several sports, including basketball, bowling, flag football, and soccer.

Besides the competitions, the event also features a job fair and health education services for athletes.

"Two and half years of preparation and planning for this event and so many meetings, and ideas and developments along the way."

72 athletes are representing Team Arkansas this week, with more than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete.

The games run through Friday.