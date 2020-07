LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Come midnight, Arkansans will be able to buy school supplies and clothing sales tax-free.

The annual sales-tax free weekend kicks off at 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

It’s a perfect opportunity to stock up and save some cash for all the parents and teachers preparing for the new school year.

Some places, like the outlets of Little Rock, will offer extended hours.

The Department of Finance and Administration confirmed online shopping applies as long as it’s a store in Arkansas.