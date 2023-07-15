NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.. – Aaron DeShon Crawford, nicknamed ‘Tank’ was killed in a carjacking in July of 2015.

Tank’s family has a festival each year to remember and honor Tank. His father, Alvin Crawford, said they do this to remember and honor Tank.

“He was a wonderful kid. Every time you see him, he had a smile on his face,” Crawford said.

Having just graduated high school when he died, he had dreams of being a state trooper, and was kind to all. Now, his parents are doing what they can to continue his legacy.

“We carrying it on, we doing positive things in the community and trying to uplift the community,” Crawford said.

Crawford says by raffling off prizes and raising money, they give back to the community each year. They donate school supplies to families, as well as buy toys for kids at Christmastime.

“We look at this world now, all of this violence out here, we got to come together and show love and happiness and enjoy life, so we’re trying to show the younger people how to come together and love each other in a peaceful way,” Crawford said.

Through outreach programs and stop the violence initiatives, Crawford hopes this will encourage others to live a life free of violence.

Jacqueline Dobbins, Tank’s Aunt, said everyone knew Tank.

“Tank would go through the neighborhood, we had a little center where the kids would go eat and do their homework, and he would go and sit and help them,” Dobbins said.

She said he greeted everyone with more than just a smile.

“He just wanted to help, when you met Tank, you didn’t get a hi or hello, you got a big hug,” Dobbins said.

His parents said he was taken too soon, but they’re looking to the future, hoping that his kindness will inspire others.

“Bad things can turn into good things, and we are doing positive things in his name,” Dobbins said.