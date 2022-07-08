LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Toilet paper, baby formula, and Tylenol: all products that have faced shortages over the past three years.

Now, tampons are being added to the list and for some, the scarcity is more than just annoying – but devastating.

Recently, women across the nation are heading to stores only to find empty shelves, entire brands of tampons completely sold out from popular chains and pharmacies.

Katie Clark knows the demand for feminine products, now hard to find due to raw material shortages and low factory staff. The scarcity is concerning for those who need these vital products, but her focus is on those who can’t find them on a normal day.

Four years ago, she founded the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, an organization focused on menstruation equity and helping women get the products they need. With tampons hard to find, the group is now more important than ever, especially when the cost of what’s left on shelves is considered.

“Period poverty is basically just the inability to afford period products,” Clark explained. “You may be left with like a ten-dollar box of organic tampons, and those are just completely unaffordable.”

Clark says it’s about more than just comfort and dignity; those without readily available tampons on hand may be forced to miss class or work, not to mention the health concerns that come with trying to make do.

“It can lead to serious urogynecological issues,” Clark explained, saying she has heard of menstruators using things like clothing or rags in place of expensive sanitary products.

While this shortage works itself out, Clark says there are options for those struggling. The Arkansas Period Poverty Project can help with donations for those unable to find or afford products, and for those who find themselves with an influx of feminine products, places like schools and shelters are always in need of more.

More can be found on the AR PPP on their social media pages like Facebook, Instagram and by email.

Donations of products can be coordinated online.