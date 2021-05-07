Taking Mom out this weekend? Here are great Mother’s Day deals around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you’re still looking for a special place to take Mom this weekend, you’re in luck.

Dozens of restaurants across central Arkansas are offering specials to celebrate Moms.

Here is a list of some of the specials being offered:

Little Rock:

Soul Fish Café: Mother’s Day Special is fried green tomatoes and gumbo

At the Corner: Special Mother’s Day menu: Arkansas strawberry crepes from Holland Bottom Farms and Barnhill Orchards, traditional eggs benedict, shrimp and grits, mixed berry french toast- Mimosa kits to-go, a dozen biscuits take-and-bake or cinnamon rolls.

Cache Restaurant: Mother’s Day Brunch

The Grind Coffee Bistro: Multi-course brunch at several intervals from 11 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. for $25 plus bottomless mimosas and a complimentary photo. Tickets (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-brunch-tickets-151127222591) are required.

Allsopp & Chapple: Multi-course brunch and complimentary mimosas for $69 a person. To make reservations, call (501) 902-4911.

Arthur’s and Oceans at Arthur’s: Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. $60 for adults, $25 for children 5-12. For reservations, call (501) 821-1838 or (501) 821-1828.

North Little Rock:

Benihana: Gift card promotion

Skinny J’s Argenta/NLR: $7 Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Margarita; $20 Mimosa bucket including Champagne and juice.

Grampa’s Catfish & Seafood: Free dessert

American Pie Pizza: Free cheesecake for Moms on Sunday

Senor Tequila: Special double fajita, chicken or beef with guacamole or cheese dip, two sodas or one margarita for $29.99.

Cypress Social: Brunch buffet from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. $38 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger.

Sherwood:

Senor Tequila (Sherwood)- Special announced on Mother’s Day

Jacksonville:

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Mother’s Day gift cards deal

J’ville Grille: Half-price drinks all day for Moms

Barnhill’s Steak and Buffet: 12 oz. Ribeye dinner with salad for $19.99 plus tax.

Maumelle:

Lucky’s Sports Bar & Grill: Brunch from 11-3 with Mimosas on special, wines half-price all day

Boudreaux Grill & Bar: Moms get to choose an appetizer, dessert or pink lemonade punch

Mr. Pancho: Free margarita, either flavored or traditional

Conway:

Skinny J’s Conway: Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

MarketPlace Grill: Gift card promotions

Brick and Forge Taproom: Flowers for Mom

Taziki’s Meditterranean Café- Conway: Group of 4- Pork or chicken dinner for 4, salad for 4, rice or potatoes for 4, an appetizer of hummus or pimento cheese dip, dessert for 4 baklava or 8 cookies.

Blaze Pizza: Free 11 inch pizza when you order Mom $25 Gift Card

Pine Bluff:

Red Lobster: Mother’s Day gift cards

RJ’s Sports Grill and Bar: 3 sides and a meat for $11

Hot Springs:

Emma Lee’s: Emma Sampler $19.99 all weekend with 3 meats and 5 sides. Free drink to all Moms with purchase of sampler all weekend.

VAULT: Complimentary rose and champagne for Mom.

Rocky’s Corner: 10% off on Mother’s Day, must mention the KARK or FOX16 article

SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint: Buy 1 large pizza and get one free tiny for Mom

Benton:

Bobby Loc’s SeaFood and Smokes: 10 pound special, 2 crawfish and 4 potatoes for $40.

Chicken Salad Chick: Mother’s Day BOGO Friday and Saturday

RibCrib BBQ: Mother’s Day Package- Feeds 8 people, rack of ribs, salad, 1.5 lbs of chicken and 1.5 lbs of pork, 4 large family sides, pickles, peppers and onions also includes 8 cookies, loaf of bread and sauce. Carnations or cheesecakes for Moms.

Bryant:

Casa Mexicana: Free dessert

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Gift card promotions

Cabot:

Deer Creek Fire & Stone: Roses for Moms

Peppermill Café Grill: Hot Chocolate Smores cake for the moms on Sunday.

Searcy:

Venezia’s Italian Grill: Steak Gorgonzola Special

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free Mimosa Starter Kit (Orange Juice) for Mom when you buy a Brunch Box for the family.

Russellville:

La Huerta Mexican Restaurant: $7.99 fajita, specials on margaritas, mimosas and beers

KARK and FOX16 would like to wish every mom a Happy Mother’s Day.