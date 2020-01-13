Tacos 4 Life to open second Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Tacos 4 Life, a mission-driven restaurant brand based out of Arkansas, announced today that its second Little Rock location will open in mid-2020.

Tacos 4 Life’s West Little Rock store will be located at 13924 Cantrell Road in front of Kroger and next to Sonic. As the 12th location in Arkansas, Tacos 4 Life West Little Rock will raise nearly 1,000 meals per day for starving children. In 2019, the taco brand and its guests raised over 4.4 million meals.

“Our guests in Central Arkansas are some of Tacos 4 Life’s most devoted and loyal fans,” said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “Our team is thrilled to bring another location to the area to help expand our mission to fight world hunger by serving delicious food.”

Tacos 4 Life opened in 2014 in Conway, AR with a mission to fight world hunger and serve fresh, delicious food. For every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl, or nachos, that are sold, 24 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), Tacos 4 Life’s nonprofit partner. FMSC and Tacos 4 Life work together to coordinate numerous MobilePacks across the country for guests and volunteers to pack the MannaPack meals that will feed children in over 70 different countries.

“I love that Tacos 4 Life can create a greater good for the community through our passion for food,” said Ashton Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “With every new location comes the opportunity to give back and serve food that truly makes a difference. Every purchase our guests make brings hope and a future to children in need throughout the world.”

Tacos 4 Life is always looking to join new communities and plans to open more locations in Tennessee and North Carolina in 2020 as well. Stay tuned for details on the grand opening of the West Little Rock location on the Tacos 4 Life Facebook page, located here.

About Tacos 4 Life

At Tacos 4 Life we believe every child deserves to run, grow and play without feeling the agony of hunger. In 2009, co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson learned that more than 18,000 children die worldwide each day due to hunger-related causes. Austin and Ashton saw world hunger as a solvable problem, leading them to develop a brand where guests come together to create a world where starvation no longer exists.