Tacks found on Big Dam Bridge race route

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Cyclist are not happy after tacks were found on the Big Dam 100 race route Saturday.

Multiple participants filed reports with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Dozens said they got flat tires, some even wiped out after they hit them near Two Rivers Park.

“There was probably in a half mile stretch I saw 20 or 30 people with flat tires,” explained cyclist Mat Seelinger.

Seelinger is the owner of Spokes Giant Little Rock and said this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“It’s unfortunate, the day we live in that people feel like they can do things to deter you from being on the road as a cyclist.”

The sheriff’s office said it has opened an investigation and ask anyone with security cameras on the race route to check for suspicious activity. The area of concentration is Highway 10 and County Farm Road. PCSO also asks all effected cyclist to file a report with them.