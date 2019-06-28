T-shirt design causing controversy in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – One man’s humor isn’t sitting so well with some Saline county folks.

He recently designed and started selling T-shirts that some people feel make light of a serious situation.

“There’s one that’s in the Bryant colors, there’s one that’s in the Benton colors,” says Jennifer Wiseman, a Bryant parent.

Wiseman says she came across the off-color shirts for sale on Facebook. In her mind, it made a mockery of last year’s Salt Bowl, the rivalry game between Benton and Bryant.

“There were sounds that sounded like gunshots,” says Wiseman, who wasn’t in attendance but heard from people who were. “The bleachers emptied out, the football players nearby were scrambling off the field, people were injured, and families were taking cover.”



The shirt creator, hairdresser and comedian, John David says it was just for fun.

“I showed it to different people and everybody’s like, ‘Haha… this is funny. That’s so wrong… blah, blah, blah,” says David.

The design was inspired by a military logo that he came across online.

“I was like, ‘This is it! This is gonna hit people right in the face!” David says.

That’s just what it did after he posted them for sale.

“I did not anticipate all the attention that this was going to get,” says David.

David says he ordered 36 shirts, but only sold 3. He says he didn’t intend for it to be offensive.

“If someone wants to give me $620 they can have them and burn them and I’ll never make them again… I promise,” says David.

Still parents like Wiseman find his humor way out of bounds.

“In my opinion as a parent, I guess even as a human being, there’s nothing funny about that,” says Wiseman.