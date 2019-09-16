Symposium on 1919’s Elaine Massacre set at U of A’s Pryor Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) – The Pryor Center Presents lecture series at the University of Arkansas opens this fall with “A Symposium on the Elaine Massacre” from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History located on the Fayetteville Square.

Also known as the Elaine Race Riot of 1919, this event, which occurred near the community of Elaine in Phillips County, was one of approximately 25 white-led anti-black riots that occurred throughout the U.S. that year and was one of the largest racial mass killings in our country’s history.

“This will be an incredibly powerful day, exploring both what the Elaine Massacre meant for our state and nation then, and how its ongoing painful legacy has continued to shape our culture today,” said Calvin White Jr., associate dean of Fulbright College, who will be giving the day’s opening remarks. “Our hope is that by facing and historically contextualizing this difficult piece of our past, we better understand the event itself, the reasons why such atrocities happened, and how we can prevent such tragic, historic events from repeating themselves in the future.”

Event Schedule:

• 9 a.m. — Welcome by Calvin White Jr., associate dean of Fulbright College, and video screening by Scott Lunsford, associate director of the Pryor Center.

• 9:30 a.m. — “A Family History and Recovery from the Elaine Massacre,” presented by Judge Brian S. Miller. Four of Miller’s great-uncles were among the victims of the Elaine Massacre.

• 10:45 a.m. — “Discovering a Hidden Past: How Do We Know That a Massacre Occurred?” presented by Robert Whitaker, the author of On the Laps of Gods: The Red Summer of 1919 and the Struggle for Justice that Remade a Nation.

• 1 p.m. — “Damaged Heritage: From the Elaine Race Massacre to Reconciliation,” presented by J. Chester Johnson, a well-known poet and essayist, whose grandfather participated in the massacre.

• 2:30 p.m. — “What Is a True Ally? An Open Conversation on True Racism,” presented by Sheila Walker, whose great-grandmother and several great-uncles were victims of the Elaine Massacre.

• 3:15 p.m. — “Moore v. Dempsey and the Rights Revolution,” presented by Rayman L. Solomon, former dean of the Rutgers School of Law-Camden, and a native of Phillips County who has been an active member of the Elaine Massacre Memorial Committee.

The event is sponsored by the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the African and African American Studies Program, the Department of Communication, the Department of History, the School of Journalism and Strategic Media, and the Department of Sociology and Criminology.

The Pryor Center is part of the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences and is located at 1 East Center Street, Suite 120. Parking is available on the Fayetteville Square. The event is free and open to the public.

