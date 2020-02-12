Update: PCSSD issues statement on Sylvan Hills High School closure Wednesday after threat made against school

UPDATE:

SHERWOOD, Ark. – The Pulaski County Special School District has provided an update on a threat that prompted Wednesday morning’s closure of Sylvan Hills High School.

The district issued this statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Thanks to the PCSSD IT department, Sherwood PD and other law enforcement we significantly narrowed the source of the threat. Due to how the investigation has evolved, we feel it is safe to host the basketball games tonight and school tomorrow. Additional security will be present tonight and tomorrow at school. Anyone attending the game tonight will go through metal detector security, as is part of athletic event policy, and we will have metal detectors at the school tomorrow as well.”

UPDATE:

SHERWOOD, Ark.- The Pulaski County Special School District released a statement about closing Sylvan Hills High School:

PCSSD decided to have an AMI day at Sylvan Hills High School on Wednesday, February 12. The reason for the AMI day was due to a viable threat made against the school, specifically a few staff members at the school. Since the threat was isolated to a specific area in one school, we made the decision to only close the main Sylvan Hills High School campus. We are working with local law enforcement in Sherwood, state police and the FBI to resolve this issue quickly. JESSICA DUFF

EXECUTIVE DIR. OF COMMUNICATIONS, PCSSD

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sylvan Hills High School is closed Wednesday.

A parent tells KARK that they were notified via text message around 7:30 this morning.

At this time, the Pulaski County Special School District has not said why the school is closed.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story.