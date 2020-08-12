SYKES Malvern giving away free backpacks and school supplies Saturday, August 15

MALVERN, Ark. – SYKES Malvern will be giving back to the community by giving away free backpacks and school supplies Saturday, August 15 in the SYKES parking lot in Malvern.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your kids and you will be able to pick up a free brand-new backpack full of school supplies.

“SYKES is all about giving back, and we’ve really missed seeing our community face to face during this pandemic. We’re looking forward to providing this service to our local kids, and we’ll be doing it as safely as possible to keep everyone healthy as they head back to school for the fall,” said SYKES Malvern site director Christine Aguirre.

There will be a group of volunteers in matching shirts in the parking lot. Park nearby and someone will come to your car to find out how many backpacks you need and then deliver them right to your car.

“At SYKES, our mission is to help people one caring interaction at a time, and we can’t wait to share that with our community this weekend,” Aguirre said.

There will be nearly 300 backpacks filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, and more. Backpacks will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.