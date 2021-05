LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A SWAT standoff in the College Station community has ended safely.

Officers were called out to Saturday morning to Carnes street after a suspect fired several shots inside a home.

SWAT call out on Carnes Street in the College Station Community. Suspect from a domestic disturbance from last night returned to the residence this morning. Suspect fired several shots from within the residence. The scene is now safe. pic.twitter.com/FIgMkGTLZx — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) May 22, 2021

The suspect returned Saturday morning after a domestic disturbance Friday night.

The suspect was taken into custody but no word yet on what charges will be faced.

No word also on other residents inside the home during the standoff.

The investigation is ongoing.