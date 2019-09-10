SUV stolen from outside Bismarck motel, crime watch group reports

BISMARCK, Ark. – A local crime watch group reports a man’s SUV has been stolen from outside a motel.

Bismarck Crime Watch is a closed Facebook group that focuses on community safety.

The group posted that a white 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was stolen from a motel “near the Dodge Store” Friday morning and provided the attached reference photos.

The post states that the owner of the SUV had all of his belongings inside and had started the vehicle to leave for work but had stepped back into his room when someone took off in the TrailBlazer.

The license plate number is reported as GF BB JL.