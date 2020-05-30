Suspicious death turned to homicide in Little Rock, police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers responded to a call about an overdose in the Little Rock area around 4 p.m.m Friday evening.

The caller informed 911 operators that a woman had possibly died of an overdose. When officers arrived at 2517 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, they located Bobbie Hambrick, 59, dead on a couch.

Police said they discovered possible trauma to Ms. Hambrick’s body and blood on her

face, deeming this death as a Suspicious Death.

Officers had everyone exit the residence and contacted Homicide Detectives to further investigate.



Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation by performing a

neighborhood canvass. After a search warrant was received for the residence at 2517 Dr.

Martin Luther King Drive, Little Rock Crimes Scene Search Unit responded to the scene

and processed the scene to collect anything of evidentiary value.

After further investigation, detectives ruled the death of Ms. Hambrick as a homicide.



Ms. Hambrick’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy to be

performed.



This investigation is ongoing and the next of kin has been notified.