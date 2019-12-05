Suspected cop impersonator sought by Pine Bluff PD

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An investigation is underway into a possible case of police impersonation.

The Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) has released photos of two men (photos below) it’s trying to identify in the case.

The PBPD says that on December 3, 2019 at the Saracen Casino Annex, one of the men was found going through a bag that was in the tail bed of a pickup truck.

When the man was approached, he reportedly showed what appeared to be a badge and said he worked for the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The PBPD says the men left the Annex in what appears to be a dark-colored Chevy (early to mid 2000s model), extended cab truck, (see attached picture). According to police, the men may also be suspects in several breaking or entering of vehicles at a number of hotels in Pine Bluff.

The PBPD says it wants the public to be aware that there is an active investigation and detectives are looking for the man who is suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the PBPD Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the men. Information can also be shared via Facebook at this link => https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/