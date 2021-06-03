Suspect, trooper identified in Wednesday Hot Springs officer-involved shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The suspect who died while trying to overpower an Arkansas State Police trooper during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Hot Springs has been identified.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Timothy Andrew Kemp of Mountain Pine was shot and died on the scene after he tried to grab the trooper’s gun.

Kemp led Trooper First Class Ryan Wingo, a six-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police, on a pursuit along U.S. Highway 70 before Kemp abandoned his motorcycle at a dead end on Woodview Lane.

Authorities said Kemp tried to flee on foot, which led to the trooper deploying his TASER.

Authorities say as the trooper got closer, Kemp reached for the gun, which led to a struggle ending with Kemp being shot.

According to State Police, the trooper was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.