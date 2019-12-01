Suspect in custody as police investigate deadly late-night burglary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County man was being held in jail Sunday in connection with a deadly burglary Saturday evening in Jonesboro, according to police.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Wesley Neal, 23, of Jonesboro was arrested Sunday.

A booking notice on the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office website noted Neal was booked into jail Sunday afternoon on a homicide-capital murder charge.

Jonesboro police said they went to a home in the 3100 block of Parkwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. Former residents discovered a truck running in the driveway of the vacant house, called the police and said it was a burglary in progress.

Police later confirmed they found a man, Andrew Powell, 24, of Jonesboro dead after they responded to the scene of the burglary.

The post noted detectives were able to develop Neal as a suspect in the case and the investigation is still ongoing.

Jonesboro police say the Craighead County coroner also responded to the death.

The criminal investigation division has taken over the case.

Jonesboro police did advise that they had gotten several calls about burglaries. No word if those calls were substantiated.

This is still a developing story, we hope to gather more information and will update you as soon as that is confirmed.